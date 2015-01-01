Abstract

A necessary condition for public health maintenance is regular physical activity. A significant increase in the number of musculoskeletal injuries, occurring during physical education and sport activities, actualizes the development of effective measures for their prevention. Early diagnosis of injury predisposition, based on identification of connective tissue dysplasia indicators specific for different age periods, is of particular importance for the prevention of such injuries. The study, performed in accordance to STROBE guidelines, included 78 persons separated into two age subgroups: Group 1 (age 22-35) and Group 2 (age 36-47). Morphometric signs of connective tissue dysplasia and clinical symptoms associated with predisposition to chronic injury were assessed. For persons in Group 1, these indicators included: asthenic body type, joint hypermobility, thin elastic skin, keloid scars, and soft auricles. For the second group: kyphosis, skin hyperpigmentation above the spine, flatfeet, valgus installation, rectus muscles diastasis, atrophic striae, recurrent hernias, and lower-limb varicosity. Universal pathognomonic indicators, such as "crunching" in the temporomandibular joint, gothic palate, altered chest shape, scoliosis, and X- and O-shaped legs are significant at any age. The established pathognomonic indicators will promote early diagnosis of injury predisposition help, and develop effective measures of their prevention and public health preservation during physical activity.

