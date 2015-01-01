SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Richard J, Marchica L, Ivoska W, Derevensky J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e1930.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18041930

33671200

BACKGROUND: Adolescent victims of bullying are more likely to experience a range of mental health problems. Although research has investigated the relationship between bullying victimization and various addictive behaviors, the impact of bullying on problem video gaming (PVG) remains largely unexplored. The purpose of this study is to investigate the relationship between bullying victimization and PVG as mediated by the presence of internalizing and externalizing problems.

METHODS: Survey responses were collected from 6353 high-school students aged 12 to 18. Measures include bullying victimization (physical, verbal, cyber and indirect), internalizing (e.g., anxious and depressive symptoms) and externalizing (e.g., aggressive and delinquent problems) problems, and PVG (measured by the Internet Gaming Disorder Scale-Short Form).

RESULTS: Mediation analyses indicated that the relationship between verbal bullying and PVG was completely mediated by the presence of internalizing and externalizing problems. The relationship between physical bullying and PVG was completely mediated by externalizing problems and the relationship between cyberbullying and PVG was completely mediated by internalizing problems. Lastly, the relationship between indirect bullying and PVG was partially mediated by externalizing and internalizing problems.

CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that different types of bullying victimization are differentially associated with PVG, with mental health symptoms significantly mediating this relationship.


cyberbullying; bullying victimization; externalizing problems; gaming disorder; internalizing problems; problem video gaming

