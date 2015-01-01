Abstract

The rapid increase of self-injurious behavior among Korean adolescents, and its reckless spread on social media, has driven the necessity to study this behavior. The present study investigates the characteristics of self-injurious behavior among adolescents in local communities, and the psychological factors affecting such behavior. Questionnaires were administered to 516 sixth graders in elementary school and first to third graders in middle school of both genders, nationwide. They measured the prevalence and characteristics of self-injurious behavior and the relevant psychological factors, such as levels of depression, anxiety, and self-esteem. Furthermore, group differences were assessed for self-injury experience and the characteristics relevant to self-injurious behavior. In addition, this study performs logistic regression to explore the risk factors predicting self-injurious behavior. In all, 166 participants (32.2%) reported self-injury, with a higher rate of self-injury in female students than in male students. Although the study finds high rates of mild forms of self-injury, such as "biting", "pulling hair," and "hitting self", it also finds relatively high reports of more risky methods, such as "cutting or carving". The logistic regression shows a significant effect of the negative self-image sub-factor of depression (CDI) and oversensitivity and physical and sleep problems sub-factors of anxiety (RCMAS) on self-injurious behavior. The rates of self-injury were higher in female participants than in male ones, and adolescents in local communities reported higher rates of mild forms of self-injury than the moderate/severe forms. The results of this study suggest that early screenings and interventions should be conducted through evaluation of self-image and emotional stability of early adolescents to hinder the risk of self-harm.

