Abstract

General practitioners (GPs) play a key role in the early identification and management of suicide risk in young people. However, little is known about the processes involved in how, when and why a young person decides to seek help from their GP. Eight young people, aged 17-23, took part in semi-structured interviews exploring their experiences of help seeking when feeling suicidal. Data were analysed using framework analysis. The analysis identified three main themes and seven subthemes. The main themes explored were: understanding when to seek help from a GP, barriers and facilitating factors at the GP consultation, and help seeking as a non-linear and dynamic process. The processes involved in how, when and why young people seek help from a GP when feeling suicidal were found to be dynamic and to fluctuate over time. Help seeking was initially related to how young people were able to understand and articulate their distress, the availability of informal support networks, and their perception of the GP as a source of help. During a GP consultation, help seeking was influenced by how safe and supported the young people felt. Perceived GP training, communication and validation of young people's concerns were important factors to help facilitate this process. Subsequent help seeking was influenced by prior experience of GP consultations and the availability of alternative support.

