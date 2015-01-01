|
Agyapong VIO, Shalaby R, Hrabok M, Vuong W, Noble JM, Gusnowski A, Mrklas K, Li D, Snaterse M, Surood S, Cao B, Li XM, Greiner R, Greenshaw AJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e2157.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In March 2020, Alberta Health Services launched Text4Hope, a free mental health text-message service. The service aimed to alleviate pandemic-associated stress, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and suicidal propensity. The effectiveness of Text4Hope was evaluated by comparing psychiatric parameters between two subscriber groups.
*COVID-19; *stress; *anxiety; *depression; *pandemic; *text messaging; *Text4Hope