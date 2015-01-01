SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Agyapong VIO, Shalaby R, Hrabok M, Vuong W, Noble JM, Gusnowski A, Mrklas K, Li D, Snaterse M, Surood S, Cao B, Li XM, Greiner R, Greenshaw AJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e2157.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18042157

33672120

BACKGROUND: In March 2020, Alberta Health Services launched Text4Hope, a free mental health text-message service. The service aimed to alleviate pandemic-associated stress, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and suicidal propensity. The effectiveness of Text4Hope was evaluated by comparing psychiatric parameters between two subscriber groups.

METHODS: A comparative cross-sectional study with two arms: Text4Hope subscribers who received daily texts for six weeks, the intervention group (IG); and new Text4Hope subscribers who were yet to receive messages, the control group (CG). Logistic regression models were used in the analysis.

RESULTS: Participants in the IG had lower prevalence rates for moderate/high stress (78.8% vs. 88.0%), likely GAD (31.4% vs. 46.5%), and likely MDD (36.8% vs. 52.1%), respectively, compared to respondents in the CG. After controlling for demographic variables, the IG remained less likely to self-report symptoms of moderate/high stress (OR = 0.56; 95% CI = 0.41-0.75), likely GAD (OR = 0.55; 95% CI = 0.44-0.68), and likely MDD (OR = 0.50; 95% CI = 0.47-0.73). The mean Composite Mental Health score, the sum of mean scores on the PSS, GAD-7, and PHQ-9 was 20.9% higher in the CG.

CONCLUSIONS: Text4Hope is an effective population-level intervention that helps reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar texting services should be implemented during global crises.


*COVID-19; *stress; *anxiety; *depression; *pandemic; *text messaging; *Text4Hope

