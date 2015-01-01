|
Karami A, Lundy M, Webb F, Turner-McGrievy G, McKeever BW, McKeever R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e2159.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
33672122
To combat health disinformation shared online, there is a need to identify and characterize the prevalence of topics shared by trolls managed by individuals to promote discord. The current literature is limited to a few health topics and dominated by vaccination. The goal of this study is to identify and analyze the breadth of health topics discussed by left (liberal) and right (conservative) Russian trolls on Twitter. We introduce an automated framework based on mixed methods including both computational and qualitative techniques.
Twitter; health; text mining; disinformation; topic modeling; trolls