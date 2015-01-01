Abstract

BACKGROUND: Construction activities not only provide the necessary conditions for citizens to live, but also cause fatal accidents.



METHODS: This study aimed to reveal the characteristics of fatal accidents in the construction industry in China based on statistical data. From 2010 to 2019, there were 6005 fatal accidents in China's construction industry causing 7275 deaths. The important features of these fatal accidents, such as the type, time of occurrence, site location, severity, and geographical region of the accident, were carefully analyzed.



RESULTS: There were 258 major and severe construction accidents causing 1037 deaths, accounting for 4.3% and 14.25% of the total number of construction accidents and deaths in this period, respectively. As an important finding, more deaths occurred in August and on Mondays. The greatest number of construction accidents took place along openings and edges, accounting for 22.9% of all fatal accidents. Taking into account their economic development level and number of employees, Qinghai and Hainan experienced a higher mortality rate than Jiangsu. Falls from a high place were the dominant type of construction accident, accounting for 51.66% of all accidents. However, collapses were the primary type of major and severe construction accident, accounting for 60.09% of such accidents. The predicted number of construction deaths in 2020 is 887 according to the GM(1,1) model. Corresponding safety measures should be adopted to improve the working environment of the construction industry. Implications: The implications of these results with respect to the characteristics of construction accidents can be regarded as the foundation for accident prevention in practice.

Language: en