Samper-García P, Malonda-Vidal E, Llorca-Mestre A, Muñoz-Navarro R, Mestre-Escrivá V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e2062.
Abstract
Studies of the Spanish adolescent population has concluded that victimization is related to lack of emotional regulation and impulse control. Therefore, if a victim is unable to recognize, understand and regulate their emotions, this can result in rejection by their peers. A cross-sectional study was conducted to examine regulatory emotional self-efficacy as a possible mediator in the association between peer and parents attachment and victimization. Adolescents (n = 563) completed Regulatory Emotional Self-Efficacy, Inventory of Parents and Peer Attachment and Kid at School questionnaires. Structural equation models (SEMs) were used to predict a latent variable of victimization with parents and peer attachment, emphasizing the mediating role of regulatory emotional self-efficacy, as comprised by a positive and a negative aspect.
Keywords
adolescents; parents; victimization; attachment; peer; regulatory emotional self-efficacy