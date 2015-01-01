|
Citation
|
Liang W, Duan Y, Shang B, Hu C, Baker JS, Lin Z, He J, Wang Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e1853.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33672885
|
Abstract
|
The large-scale COVID-19 pandemic has not only resulted in the risk of death but also augmented the levels of depression in community-dwelling older adults. The present study aimed to investigate the characteristics of depression in Chinese older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, to examine the association of individual precautionary behavior with older adults' depression levels, and to identify the moderating role of socioeconomic indicators in the aforementioned association. Five hundred and sixteen older adults were recruited from five cities of Hubei province in China. They were asked to complete an online questionnaire survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*COVID-19; *mental health; *depression; *older adults; *online survey; *precautionary behavior; *socioeconomic status