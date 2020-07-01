SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bennett DP, Bause GS. J Anesth Hist 2020; 6(4): 26-27.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1016/j.janh.2020.07.009

unavailable

An ex-employee of a Newark straw hat factory, 15-year-old Robert Alden Fales battered the factory's cashier Thomas Haydon on the head multiple times with a wooden staff. Fales then applied a chloroform-soaked handkerchief to Haydon's nose until the cashier stopped moving. Arrested and convicted of murder, Fales had his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment. At 23 years of age, the criminal chloroformist died in jail from tuberculosis.


*Anesthesia, history of; *Chloroform; *Craniocerebral trauma; *Criminals; *Homicide; *Tuberculosis

