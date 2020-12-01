Abstract

The introduction of gas warfare in World War One was impactful, as it both expanded the breadth of warfare and fueled the invention of techniques required to treat these new injuries. Gas injuries were responsible for 91,000 of 1.3 million deaths in World War One. Gassed soldiers had wounds which the world had never seen. They presented in large scale to medical tents and base hospitals across Europe. As gas casualties poured in, doctors and nurses had to treat these conditions in the best way they knew. Gas warfare changed how war was performed and how casualties of this attack were treated. The techniques learned from treating the multitudes of men with gas burns led to advances in the field of burn care, which have helped to improve mortality and reduce morbidity in hospitals across the world.

