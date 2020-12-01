SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jacobs D, Kovac A. J Anesth Hist 2020; 6(4): 8-11.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.1016/j.janh.2020.12.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The introduction of gas warfare in World War One was impactful, as it both expanded the breadth of warfare and fueled the invention of techniques required to treat these new injuries. Gas injuries were responsible for 91,000 of 1.3 million deaths in World War One. Gassed soldiers had wounds which the world had never seen. They presented in large scale to medical tents and base hospitals across Europe. As gas casualties poured in, doctors and nurses had to treat these conditions in the best way they knew. Gas warfare changed how war was performed and how casualties of this attack were treated. The techniques learned from treating the multitudes of men with gas burns led to advances in the field of burn care, which have helped to improve mortality and reduce morbidity in hospitals across the world.


Language: en

Keywords

*Burn; *Gas warfare; *Treatment; *World War One

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print