Osmont A, Camarda A, Habib M, Cassotti M. J. Res. Adolesc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
This study examines the impact of peers' previous cautious versus risky choices on adolescents' risk-taking depending on the level of information about the risk. Adolescents completed an adaptation of the BART that manipulated social influence (cautious and risky) and risk information (i.e., informed, noninformed).
Language: en
adolescent; risk-taking; BART; information level; peer influence