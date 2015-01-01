|
Citation
|
Carbone EA, de Filippis R, Caroleo M, Calabrò G, Staltari FA, Destefano L, Gaetano R, Steardo LJ, De Fazio P. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(2): e183.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33672619
|
Abstract
|
Background and Objectives: Bipolar Disorder (BD) is a severe psychiatric disorder that worsens quality of life and functional impairment. Personality disorders (PDs), in particular Cluster B personality, have a high incidence among BD patients and is considered a poor prognostic factor. The study of this co-morbidity represents an important clinical and diagnostic challenge in psychiatry. Particularly, clinical overlap has been shown between antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) and BD that could worsen the course of both disorders. We aimed to detect the frequency of ASPD in bipolar patients with greater accuracy and the impact of ASPD on the clinical course of BD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
systematic review; outcome; substance abuse; comorbidity; antisocial personality disorder (ASPD); bipolar disorder (BD)