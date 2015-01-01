Abstract

A new method to obtain poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC) spheres, which consists of an interaction between commercial PVC grains and hexyl ethyl cellulose and lauroyl peroxide at a temperature of 60 °C, is reported. The addition of the graphene oxide (GO) sheets dispersed in dimethylformamide to the reaction mixture leads to the generation of composites made of PVC spheres coated with GO sheets. Scanning electron microscopy studies have demonstrated that this method allows for the transformation of PVC grains with sizes between 75 and 227 μm into spheres with sizes varying from 0.7 to 3.5 μm when the GO concentration in the PVC/GO composite mass increases from 0.5 to 5 wt.%. Our studies of Raman scattering and FTIR spectroscopy highlight a series of changes that indicate the appearance of ClCH=CH-, CH(2)=CCl-, and/or -CH=CCl- units as a result of PVC partial dehydrogenation. New -COO- and C-OH bonds on the GO sheet surfaces are induced during the preparation of PVC spheres coated with GO sheets. A photoluminescence (PL) band with a maximum at 325 nm is reported to characterize the PVC spheres. A PVC PL quenching process is demonstrated to be induced by the increase in the concentration of the GO sheets in the PVC/GO composite mass. The perspectives regarding the use of this composite as a flame-retardant material are also reported.

Language: en