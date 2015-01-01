|
Citation
Tylman W, Kotas R, Kamiński M, Marciniak P, Woźniak S, Napieralski J, Sakowicz B, Janc M, Józefowicz-Korczyńska M, Zamysłowska-Szmytke E. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(4): e1338.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
33668626
Abstract
This paper presents a fall risk assessment approach based on a fast mobility test, automatically evaluated using a low-cost, scalable system for the recording and analysis of body movement. This mobility test has never before been investigated as a sole source of data for fall risk assessment. It can be performed in a very limited space and needs only minimal additional equipment, yet provides large amounts of information, as the presented system can obtain much more data than traditional observation by capturing minute details regarding body movement. The readings are provided wirelessly by one to seven low-cost micro-electro-mechanical inertial measurement units attached to the subject's body segments. Combined with a body model, these allow segment rotations and translations to be computed and for body movements to be recreated in software. The subject can then be automatically classified by an artificial neural network based on selected values in the test, and those with an elevated risk of falls can be identified.
Language: en
Keywords
bioinformatics; fall risk assessment; decision support systems; microsensors