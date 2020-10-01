Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding the epidemiology of battlefield casualties is required for plans and coordinated efforts towards improved combat trauma care (CTC) performance and outcome. The engagement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in containing Boko Haram Terrorism (BHT) and insurgency in Northeast Nigeria has increased the risk of combat injuries to the troops. This study determined the characteristics of combat injuries sustained by soldiers on counter terrorism and counter-insurgency operations to contain BHT.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study of combat casualties managed in 7 Division (Field) Hospital, [an equivalent of UN Level 2 facility] Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria between November 2013 and October 2014. Using data obtained from a designed Operational Casualty Card that contains their sociodemographic characteristics, categorization (as Combat Arm, Combat Support Service, Civ-JTF), nature, mechanism and sites of injury as well as inpatients records. The data were collated and analysed using SPSS version 20.



RESULTS: A total of 209 casualties were treated. The age of the casualties ranged from 18 to 57 years with a mean of 30.6 ± 7.7 years and males constituting 99%. Over two-third (71.3%) casualties had gunshot injuries while 14.3% and 8.1% sustained improvised explosive device (IED) and fragments injuries respectively. Over three-quarter (77.5%) sustained injuries on the upper and lower extremities while 17 (7.7%) and 12 (5.7%) had injuries on thorax/abdomen and head/neck respectively. Nineteen (9.1%) casualties resulted from friendly forces/colleagues.



CONCLUSION: The study revealed that gunshot and IED/blasts on the extremities were the most frequent mechanism and pattern of injuries sustained with less than a tenth of the casualties resulting from friendly forces. Training health personnel on CTC, deployment of combat lifesavers to improve pre-hospital CTC, employment of skilled Orthopaedic Surgeon and other relevant surgical subspecialties and timely air evacuation of critical cases from the Field Hospital to the Base Hospital are recommended.

