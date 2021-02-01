|
Citation
|
Sokoloff WC, Krief WI, Giusto KA, Mohaimin T, Murphy-Hockett C, Rocker J, Williamson KA. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 45: 100-104.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33677263
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This study describes the utilization of a pediatric emergency department (ED) during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the initial U.S. epicenter, including the impact on visit acuity and incidences of common diagnoses. STUDY DESIGN: We performed an observational retrospective review of patients younger than 18 years old seen in a New York City pediatric ED from March 7th to May 6th 2020, and during the same time period in 2018 and 2019. Demographics, visit details, diagnoses, and dispositions were compared. Validated algorithms were utilized to create practical diagnosis groupings and to determine the probability of a visit requiring emergent evaluation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Incidence; Suicide; Behavioral health; Abuse; Coronavirus; SARS-CoV-2; Acuity; Volume