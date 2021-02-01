Abstract

BACKGROUND: After a traumatic injury, the provision of appropriate, timely care to pregnant women jury is crucial for the health of both the mother and fetus. The aim of this study was to identify risk factors predicting post-traumatic obstetric complications in pregnant women who presented to the emergency department (ED) with traumatic injuries.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study of pregnant women aged 18 y and older who were admitted to the trauma unit of our ED between 2017 and 2020. The data collected included maternal demographics, trauma mechanism, and pregnancy outcome. The patients were divided into two subgroups according to the presence or absence of trauma-related complications, and clinical features were compared between the two groups.



RESULTS: In total, 241 pregnant trauma patients were included in the study. The mean maternal age was 26.1 ± 4.4 y, and the mean gestational age the time of the trauma was 28.4 ± 6.8 wk. In the study, 17.8% (43/241) of patients experienced obstetric-related complications within the first 24 h post-trauma. The risk factors associated with obstetric complications were aged older than 35 y (odds ratio [OR] = 5.31,95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.77-15.96, p = 0.003), third trimester trauma (OR = 2.41,95% CI:1.14-5.12, p = 0.021), and abnormal obstetric ultrasonography (OR = 6.25,95% CI:2.03-19.22, p = 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Among pregnant patients who present to the ED after a traumatic injury, advanced maternal age, trauma in the third trimester, and abnormal obstetric ultrasonography findings should alert physicians to the possibility of post-traumatic complications (within the first 24 h after trauma) and the need for close monitoring.

