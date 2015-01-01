Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nasal fracture is a common form of ear, nose and throat (ENT) trauma with prompt referral required for assessment and potentially manipulation of nasal bones. The aetiology of nasal fracture is multifactorial, and injury occurs across all ages. Previous study has suggested a temporal relationship between nasal injury and major sporting events.



METHODS: A total of 1966 adult patients with nasal injuries referred to emergency clinics across three London ENT centres between September 2016 and August 2019 were analysed.



RESULTS: The majority of those referred were male (66.58%). Mean age at referral was 36.29±18.38 in males and 49.14±21.43 in females; 10.27% were 75 years and over. Incidence was highest during April-September 2018 (p=0.02). Mean incidence was higher in this period in the male 16-35 subgroup (p=0.039), with 53.1% of their injuries concentrated between Friday and Sunday.



CONCLUSIONS: Most nasal injuries occurred in young males. Mean age at referral was higher in females, and there was slightly increased incidence in over-75s, predominantly females. This incidence could be due to increased longevity or greater tendency to injury in females of this age. The injury patterns across the week also differed, with males injured proportionately more at the weekend. Nasal injury referrals of young men increased around the 2018 summer period, coinciding with the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This lends support to the association between major sporting events and the incidence of nasal injury, particularly in young males.

