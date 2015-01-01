|
Citation
Hamrang-Yousefi S, Kingsley-Smith H, Munroe-Gray T, Anyanechi M, Rollin M. Ann. R. Coll. Surg. Engl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Surgeons of England)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Nasal fracture is a common form of ear, nose and throat (ENT) trauma with prompt referral required for assessment and potentially manipulation of nasal bones. The aetiology of nasal fracture is multifactorial, and injury occurs across all ages. Previous study has suggested a temporal relationship between nasal injury and major sporting events.
Language: en
Keywords
Fractures; Acquired nasal deformity; Bone; Cartilage fractures; Nasal bone; Nasal septum