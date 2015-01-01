|
Citation
Forouzanfar MM, Shahini Z, Hashemi B, Mirbaha S. Arch. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2021; 9(1): e13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
33681818
Abstract
We had just started our shift at the emergency department that day, when a highly agitated pale middle-aged woman was brought to the emergency department by the emergency medical service (EMS). Behind her were 5 of her family members, 3 were her children and the other 2 were her sister and her brother in law. She was immediately transferred to the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) room and cardiac and respiratory monitoring were provided, central venous access was established (due to lack of peripheral vascular access because of severe hypotension), and fluid infusion was performed. During the time these services were provided, a history was taken from her relatives.
Language: en
Keywords
|
social support; COVID-19; Psychological Trauma; social workers