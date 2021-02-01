|
Lorenzo-García P, Cavero-Redondo I, Torres-Costoso AI, Guzmán-Pavón MJ, de Arenas-Arroyo SN, Álvarez-Bueno C. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To determine the effectiveness of body weight support (BWS) gait training to improve the clinical severity, gait and balance in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). DATA SOURCES: A literature search was conducted until July 2020 in MEDLINE, PEDro, CENTRAL and CINAHL. STUDY SELECTION: Randomized controlled trials that aimed at determining the effectiveness of physical activity interventions with BWS during gait training in patients with PD. DATA EXTRACTION: The methodological quality of randomized clinical trials was assessed using the Cochrane risk of bias tool (RoB 2.0). Effect size (ES) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated for the Unified Parkinson Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS), the UPDRS section III, the 6-minute walk test (6MWT), gait parameters (i.e., velocity, cadence, and stride length) and the Berg Balance Scale (BBS). DATA SYNTHESIS: 12 studies were included in the systematic review. The pooled ES for the effect of BWS on total UPDRS was -0.35 (95% CI: -0.57, -0.12; I(2) = 1.9%, p = 0.418), whereas for UPDRS III was -0.35 (95% CI: -0.68, -0.01; I(2) = 66.4 %, p = 0.000). Furthermore, the pooled ES for 6MWT was 0.56 (95% CI: -0.07, 1.18; I2 = 77.1%, p = 0.002), for gait velocity was 0.37 (95% CI: -0.10, 0.84); I2 = 78.9%, p = 0.000), for cadence was 0.03 (95% CI: -0.25, 0.30; I2 = 0.0%, p = 0.930), for stride length was 1.00 (95% CI: 0.23, 1.78; I(2) = 79.5%, p = 0.001) and for BBS was 0.65 (95% CI: 0.30, 0.99; I(2) = 51.8%, p = 0.042).
Language: en
balance; gait; body weight support; Parkinson's disease; physical therapy modalities