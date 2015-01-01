|
Apthorp D, Smith A, Ilschner S, Vlieger R, Das C, Lueck CJ, Looi JCL. BMJ Neurol Open 2020; 2(2): e000086.
33681803
BACKGROUND: The severity of Parkinson's disease (PD) is difficult to assess objectively owing to the lack of a robust biological marker of underlying disease status, with consequent implications for diagnosis, treatment and prognosis. The current standard tool is the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS), but this is hampered by variability between observers and within subjects. Postural sway has been shown to correlate with complex brain functioning in other conditions. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between postural sway, MDS-UPDRS and other non-motor measures of disease severity in patients with PD.
cognition; Parkinson's disease; cognitive neuropsychology; motor physiology