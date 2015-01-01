Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In a time of "zero suicide" initiatives and rising suicide rates, resident physicians are particularly susceptible to the psychological and professional ramifications of patient suicide. An adult psychiatry residency program developed and implemented a postvention protocol to address the impact of patient suicide among resident physicians. The current study is a formal evaluation of a training program's postvention protocol from June 2018 to April 2020.



METHODS: Process and outcome indicators were identified to assess protocol implementation and effectiveness. Process indicators included were postvention protocol adherence. Outcome indicators were perceived helpfulness of postvention protocol-related supports, occupational and general health measures, posttraumatic growth, and posttraumatic stress symptoms following resident participation in the postvention protocol.



RESULTS: Study response rate was 97% (n = 57/59) and 81% completed the entire survey (n = 48/59). Twenty percent of residents (n = 10/48) experienced patient suicide during residency. Postvention protocol adherence was between 57 and 100%. Protocol-related supports, such as speaking with attendings who had previously experienced an adverse event, were more helpful than other supports (p < 0.01). Compared to residents who had not experienced patient suicide, mean work empowerment, burnout, mental health, and quality of life scores were not significantly different from residents who participated in the postvention protocol (p > 0.05). Posttraumatic growth was positively correlated with self-determination at work (p = 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: The postvention protocol was helpful to residents and potentially effective at mitigating the psychological and professional consequences of patient suicide. Study findings may inform standardization of postvention protocols among psychiatry training programs.

