Abstract

Suicide continues to be the leading external cause of death in Spain, according to the latest report on deaths by cause of death published by the National Statistics Institute (INE, for its initials in Spanish) in December 20191. According to this report, there were 3,539 deaths by suicide recorded in 2018. Ten people voluntarily ending their lives each day. Málaga province recorded 134 deaths by suicide in 2018, being therefore one of the provinces with the highest incidence in the autonomous community of Andalucía and the eighth nationally.

