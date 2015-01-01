SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gössling S, Nicolosi J, Litman T. Curr. Environ. Health Rep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40572-021-00308-6

unavailable

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The study aims to provide an understanding of health cost assessments of different transport modes in urban contexts, and their relevance for transport planning and political decision-making. RECENT FINDINGS: There is strong evidence that motorized transportation imposes a high health cost on society, and specifically children. In contrast, active transport is a very significant health benefit. Economic analyses support urban change in favor of compact neighborhoods and public transit, as well as infrastructure exclusively devoted to active transport. Private cars need to be restricted because of the high cost they impose on society.


Language: en

Urban planning; Active transport; Cities, Cost-benefit analysis; Cycling, Transport policy

