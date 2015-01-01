|
Arnaudeau S, Berdoulat, Poulet C. Geriatr. Psychol. Neuropsychiatr. Vieil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This study is aimed to explore whether professional exhaustion among caregivers working in retirement homes causes an increased perception of resident aggression and a lower satisfaction in the relationship between the caregiver and the resident. The data were collected from a sample of 52 nurses and caregivers working in retirement homes. We compared the perception of aggressiveness and relational satisfaction in 26 caregivers with to 26 without a professional exhaustion condition, using the Maslach Burnout Inventory, Yudofsky's Manifest Aggression Scale, and Wilguski's Caregiver Satisfaction Scale. The results show that caregivers with professional exhaustion have a much greater perception of resident aggression. This perception of aggression generates a relational dissatisfaction with the resident. Professional exhaustion is therefore associated with higher perception of aggression and relational dissatisfaction.
elderly; nurses; aggressiveness; caregiving relationship; professional exhaustion