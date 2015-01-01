Abstract

Blank cartridge guns are prevalent especially in countries with laws restricting access to conventional firearms, and it is a common misconception that these weapons are harmless and only used as toys or for intimidation. However, although their harming potential is well-documented by numerous reports of accidents, suicides, and homicides, a systematic molecular biological investigation of traces generated by shots from blank cartridges at biological targets has not been done so far. Herein, we investigate the occurrence and analyzability of backspatter generated by shots of different types of blank cartridge guns firing different types of blank ammunition at ballistic gelatin model cubes doped with human blood and radiological contrast agent soaked into a spongious matrix and covered with three different variants of skin simulants. All skin simulants were penetrated, and backspatter was created in 100% of the shots in amounts sufficient for forensic short tandem repeat (STR) typing that resulted in the correct identification of the respective blood donor. Visible backspatter was documented on the muzzle and/or inside the barrel in all cases, and in 75% of cases also on the outer surfaces and on the shooter's hand(s). Wound cavities were measured and ranged between 1 and 4.5 cm in depth. Discussing our findings, we provide recommendations for finding, recovering, and analyzing trace material from blank guns, and we demonstrate the considerable hazard potential of these devices, which is further emphasized by the presentation of a comprehensive overview of the pertinent literature on injuries inflicted by blank guns.

Language: en