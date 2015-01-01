|
Nie Q, Yang C, Stomski M, Zhao Z, Teng Z, Guo C. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Existing theories and empirical studies have evidenced the association between bullying victimization and bullying perpetration. However, it is still unclear what factors mitigate or alter this risk linkage between bullying victimization and bullying perpetration to reduce bullying incidents. Guided by the social-ecological theory, this study used a longitudinal design to examine the moderating role of school climate in the association between bullying victimization and bullying perpetration at both the within-person and between-person levels among Chinese adolescents across a 1-year period. Participants included 2,997 Chinese adolescents (M(age) = 14.9, 49.7% male) from 5 secondary schools.
bullying victimization; bullying perpetration; longitudinal association; multilevel moderation; perceived school climate