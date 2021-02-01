Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Protests and the call to action in the aftermath of the deaths of Black citizens at the hands of police officers have reawakened the consciousness of American society on policing and the need for reforms. Racism in policing has a long history dating back to slave patrols following the Civil War. Criminal anti Black police behavior violates the police oath to "protect and defend" all individuals.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This forum was convened to gain a better appreciation for the challenges of community policing and patterns of violence against Black citizens. Members of the forum including police leaders and legal authorities were presented with a series of questions related to various aspects of policing including training of police officers, how their units would have responded to the recent episodes of police violence against Black people, and what are the legal arguments for victims and police officers accused of excessive use of force? The panel deliberated and discussed remedies for reimagining and reforming policing to prevent excessive use of force that leads to repetitive patterns of loss of life in communities of color.



CONCLUSION: The forum panel concluded that reimagining policing especially at the community level will require multiple strategies that must include recruitment of a diverse group of police officers who can better represent their communities and society. As important, is better screening, testing and vetting of applicants to the police academy to route out those individuals who may demonstrate the potential for adverse behaviors antithetical to the police oath to protect and defend all people regardless of race and/or ethnicity.

Language: en