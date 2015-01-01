Abstract

To minimize transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), most US states in spring 2020 passed policies promoting social distancing through stay-at-home orders prohibiting nonessential travel.1 While vehicle miles traveled in the US decreased by 41% in April 2020 compared with 2019,2 the effect of this mobility decrease on motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) is poorly understood. We estimated associations between COVID-19-related social distancing policies, traffic volume, and MVC-related outcomes in Ohio...



The period beginning with Ohio's state-of-emergency declaration was associated with the greatest daily percentage decrease in MVC involvements, injuries, and traffic volume compared with other state-level policies implemented during early stages of the pandemic. These findings coincided with behavior change likely associated with gubernatorial state-of-emergency declarations: schools suspended in-person classes, sporting events restricted spectators, and large gatherings were banned. A return to 2019 levels in the number of MVC injuries and severe or fatal injuries was observed in period 4, perhaps due to increased alcohol and cannabinoid use, speeding, harsh acceleration and braking events, and mobile phone use observed among drivers following easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.5,6



This study has limitations. As injury severity in Ohio crash reports was identified by police officers rather than medical professionals, nondifferential misclassification may exist. Additionally, the public's response to the pandemic may have been influenced by factors outside of policy (eg, media coverage). Also, generalizability beyond Ohio may be limited.



