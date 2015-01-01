|
Citation
Esie P, Osypuk TL, Schuler SR, Bates LM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is highly prevalent globally and associated with adverse mental health outcomes among women. In IPV-endemic contexts like Bangladesh, previous research has found no association between low levels of IPV and depression. Although IPV and attitudes justifying IPV against women are highly prevalent in this context, nothing is known about how related contextual norms affect associations between individual-level IPV exposure and depression. The present study examines if village-level IPV norms, characterized using village-level (Level 2) prevalence of a) IPV-justifying attitudes (injunctive norms) and b) physical IPV (descriptive norms), modifies the individual-level (Level 1) associations between the severity of recent IPV and major depressive episode (MDE) among women in rural Bangladesh.
Language: en
Keywords
Bangladesh; Depression; Intimate partner violence; Multilevel analysis; Major depressive episode