Citation
Crizzle AM, Mullen N, Mychael D, Meger N, Toxopeus R, Gibbons C, Ostap S, Dubois S, Bedard M. Can. Geriatr. J. 2021; 24(1): 14-21.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Geriatrics Society)
DOI
PMID
33680259
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Studies have reported poor sensitivity and specificity of the Screen for the Identification of Cognitively Impaired Medically At-Risk Drivers, a modification of the DemTech (SIMARD-MD) to screen for drivers with cognitive impairment. The purpose of this study was to determine whether the SIMARD-MD can accurately predict pass/fail on a road test in drivers with cognitive impairment (CI) and healthy drivers.
Language: en
Keywords
|
dementia; sensitivity; specificity; older drivers; driving performance; cognitive impairment; comprehensive driving evaluation; SIMARD-MD