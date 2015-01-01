Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies have reported poor sensitivity and specificity of the Screen for the Identification of Cognitively Impaired Medically At-Risk Drivers, a modification of the DemTech (SIMARD-MD) to screen for drivers with cognitive impairment. The purpose of this study was to determine whether the SIMARD-MD can accurately predict pass/fail on a road test in drivers with cognitive impairment (CI) and healthy drivers.



METHODS: Data from drivers with CI were collected from two comprehensive driving assessment centres (n=86) and compared with healthy drivers (n=30). All participants completed demographic measures, clinical measures, and a road rest (pass/fail). Analyses consisted of correlations between the SIMARD-MD and the other clinical measures, and a receiver-operating-characteristic (ROC) curve to determine the predictive ability of the SIMARD-MD.



RESULTS: All healthy drivers passed the road test compared with 44.2% of the CI sample. On the SIMARD-MD, the CI sample scored significantly worse than healthy drivers (p <.001). The ROC curve showed the SIMARD-MD, regardless of any cut-point, misclassified a large number of CI individuals (AUC=.692; 95% CI = 0.578, 0.806).



CONCLUSIONS: Given the high level of misclassification, the SIMARD-MD should not be used with either healthy drivers or those with cognitive impairment for making decisions about driving.

