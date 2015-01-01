SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Condon EM, Tobon AL, Holland ML, Slade A, Mayes L, Sadler LS. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077559521999097

unavailable

Research is needed to better understand how childhood maltreatment history affects parental reflective capacities, and whether early childhood interventions help mitigate these effects. We examined associations between childhood maltreatment and current parenting (parental reflective functioning, parenting behaviors) among mothers who participated in a follow-up study (N = 97) of the Minding the Baby® (MTB) randomized control trial. MTB is a home visiting program that aims to help mothers understand their child's mental states (feelings, intentions, needs) by promoting parental reflective functioning. Mothers retrospectively reported childhood maltreatment using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. Endorsing a higher number of childhood maltreatment subtypes was associated with less supportive/engaged parenting and higher pre-mentalizing modes, or difficulty with appropriately reflecting on the child's mental states. These relationships were not moderated by participation in the MTB intervention. However, exploratory analyses of individual maltreatment subtypes revealed that participation in MTB may mitigate the harmful effects of childhood emotional abuse on pre-mentalizing modes, specifically. Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms through which early childhood interventions may prevent intergenerational cycles of maltreatment.


parenting; mothers; child maltreatment; child abuse; home visiting; reflective functioning

