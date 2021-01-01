SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Agarwal P, Dhiman A, Rashid N, Kataria R. Chin. J. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Chinese Medical Association)

DOI

10.1016/j.cjtee.2021.01.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Leopard attacks on humans are reported most often from the Indian subcontinent. The bite wounds are complex injuries infected with polymicrobial inoculum and may present as punctures, abrasions, lacerations or avulsions. The presentation and acceptable treatment of these injuries vary according to the wound. We hereby describe the clinical presentation and treatment of a male victim with leopard bite injuries on the head and neck region. As bite injuries are commonly found on and around the face, maxillofacial surgeons should be familiar with the therapy. Through thorough clinical and radiological examination, it is essential to prevent missing any hidden injuries, which can easily turn lethal. To benefit the rural population, more health facilities need to be established in remote areas.


Language: en

Keywords

Bite; Larynx; Leopard; Mandible; Maxillofacial injuries; Pharynx

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print