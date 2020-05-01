Abstract

Military Veterans are at overall greater risk of suicide than non-Veterans and have experienced increases in rates of suicide that are on par with or exceed those of the general population. The Department of Veterans Affairs has undertaken several initiatives to reduce suicide among Veterans, including the development and expansion of the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL). The VCL has the potential to reduce suicidal behaviors, but it is likely underutilized by high-risk Veterans. This paper describes the development of Crisis Line Facilitation (CLF) a brief intervention, designed to increase use of the VCL in this high-risk population. In a single session, CLF presents psychoeducational information about the VCL, discusses the participant's perceived barriers and facilitators to future use of the VCL, and culminates in the Veteran calling the VCL with the therapist to provide firsthand experiences that may counter negative impressions of the line. The intervention development process, intervention and control condition, and self-reported change indices are presented. Preliminary results (N = 301) suggest Veterans receiving CLF may experience a significant increase in comfort with, and confidence in, using the VCL during future crises compared to those in the control condition.

