Abstract

BACKGROUND: Though studies measuring war-related stressors and resultant trauma among U.S. military veterans are abundant, few studies address how wartime stressors affect military veterans native to warzones. Even fewer assess the stress exposure and resulting trauma experienced by Vietnamese civilians. This study aimed to construct a scale to quantify wartime stress exposure that is relevant for civilians and military veterans who survived the American War in Vietnam.



METHODS: The study analyzed data from a novel source, the Vietnam Health and Aging Study, which surveyed older men and women residing in central and northern Vietnam. We used a combination of exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis with posthoc tests of reliability and validity to derive measures for assessing exposure to war-related traumatic events.



RESULTS: We found that a mix of exposure to death, combat, inhospitable living conditions, and forced displacement comprises the traumatic events that potentially contribute to posttraumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems. However, the particular mix of stressful experiences constituting war trauma differs for civilians, veterans of the formal military, and former members of paramilitary organizations.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest the need for distinct but parallel approaches to measuring war-related stressors for populations of veterans and civilians exposed to war in their home countries and the need for greater public attention to the potential lingering trauma of noncombatants.

Language: en