Citation
Young Y, Korinek K, Zimmer Z, Toan TK. Confl. Health 2021; 15(1): e14.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
33676519
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Though studies measuring war-related stressors and resultant trauma among U.S. military veterans are abundant, few studies address how wartime stressors affect military veterans native to warzones. Even fewer assess the stress exposure and resulting trauma experienced by Vietnamese civilians. This study aimed to construct a scale to quantify wartime stress exposure that is relevant for civilians and military veterans who survived the American War in Vietnam.
Language: en
Keywords
Vietnam; Aging; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Combat; Displacement; Inhospitable conditions; Nearness to death