Abstract

Few studies have examined protective factors associated with reduced risk of suicidality among college students. We sought to address gaps in the literature by conducting a cross-sectional survey of 636 college students from a public university in Spain. We assessed substance use, social support, resilience, severity of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Twenty percent of students reported low severity and 27% reported high severity suicidal ideation, while 5% reported attempting suicide during the past year. Higher levels of social support represented a protective factor associated with reduced risk of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

