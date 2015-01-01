SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Aizpurua E, Caravaca-Sánchez F, Taliaferro LA. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2021.1888823

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Few studies have examined protective factors associated with reduced risk of suicidality among college students. We sought to address gaps in the literature by conducting a cross-sectional survey of 636 college students from a public university in Spain. We assessed substance use, social support, resilience, severity of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Twenty percent of students reported low severity and 27% reported high severity suicidal ideation, while 5% reported attempting suicide during the past year. Higher levels of social support represented a protective factor associated with reduced risk of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.


Language: en
