Delcher C, Harris DR, Park C, Strickler GK, Talbert J, Freeman PR. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 221: e108618.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: The term "doctor and pharmacy shopping" colloquially describes patients with high multiple provider episodes (MPEs)-a threshold count of distinct prescribers and/or pharmacies involved in prescription fulfillment. Opioid-related MPEs are implicated in the global opioid crisis and heavily monitored by government databases such as U.S. state prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs). We applied a widely-used MPE definition to examine U.S. trends from a large, commercially-insured population from 2010 to 2017. Further, we examined the proportion of enrollees identified as "doctor shoppers" with evidence of a cancer diagnosis to examine the risk of false positives.
Doctor shopping; Opioid abuse; Prescription drug monitoring programs