Abstract

The suicide risk of people diagnosed with cancer is two times higher than the general population. The number of cases of diagnosed cancer is estimated to rise by 70% over the next two decades. Evidence-based prevention strategies are necessary to protect this vulnerable group of individuals. The purpose of this review was to find out the risk factors of suicide and which types of interventions can serve as prevention strategies. Psychosocial interventions, pharmacotherapy and physical activity can play a preventive role in reducing psychosocial and physical risk factors, such as mental disorders, poor social support, poor performance status and pain. Further research is needed to develop effective suicide prevention strategies for cancer patients.

