Abstract

The present contribute focuses on the concept of "Black Pedagogy" (Rutschky, 1977; ISBN: 3548356702), meant as a set of educational practices assimilable into those that nowadays are included in the frame of physical and psychological maltreatment (e.g., corporal punishment, frightening children, etc.). The purpose of this work is to present our operationalization proposal of the concept and the results deriving from a first validation of the "Black Pedagogy Scale". The questionnaire was administered to 374 Italian university students in their university classrooms (pilot study with double administration) and to 830 Italian adults, parents of primary school-aged children, through an online survey platform (main study). In the pilot study, explorative analyses, paired-samples t-test and ML EFA (with Varimax rotation) were performed. In the main study, proprieties of the refined instrument and relations between the construct of Black Pedagogy and demographics were explored. The Black Pedagogy Scale (α >.8) resulted composed by three factors, consistently with what was initially hypothesized: "Values of Black Pedagogy" (var. 18.7%), "Education of children over time" (var. 10.6%) "Methods of Black Pedagogy" (var. 8.6%). Participants resulted more in agreement with Black Pedagogy's values rather than with its methods, and those with higher educational qualification showed less agreement with the construct, F(2, 813) = 28.22, p <.001, η² =.065. The possible legacy of a Black Pedagogy's forma mentis can contribute to explain why some detrimental disciplinary practices are culturally deemed as acceptable.



RESULTS suggest designing interventions focused on educational values to discourage such practices.

Language: en