Gawrońska K, Lorkowski J. Geriatr Orthop Surg Rehabil 2021; 12: e2151459321996619.
PMID
33680533
INTRODUCTION: Studies revealed COVID-19 atypical symptoms such as falls, delirium, confusion, dizziness, unusual fatigue in older patients. Falls in the older population and their consequences are one of the leading causes of disability; they significantly reduce the quality of life and lead to loss of independence and impaired social functioning. The aim of this study is to present the possible correlation between COVID-19 and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, in particular the occurrence of fall-related injuries. SIGNIFICANCE: This article highlights the importance of falls as one of the atypical symptoms of COVID-19 infection in older adults, which is not directly associated with infection and could be misinterpreted.
risk factors; older adults; accidents home; anticipated physiological falls; Coronavirus disease 2019; hip fractures