Citation
Sitdhiraksa N, Piyamongkol P, Chaiyawat P, Chantanachai T, Ratta-Apha W, Sirikunchoat J, Pariwatcharakul P. Gerontology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls are common in older people. The fear of falling (FOF) can lead elderly persons to restrict their activities which reduces quality of life. We aimed to estimate the prevalence and factors associated with FOF in community-dwelling Thai elderly to improve screening, treatment and prevention policies and practices.
Language: en
Keywords
Fear of falling; Associated factors; Fall prevalence; Thai elderly