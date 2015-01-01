Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are common in older people. The fear of falling (FOF) can lead elderly persons to restrict their activities which reduces quality of life. We aimed to estimate the prevalence and factors associated with FOF in community-dwelling Thai elderly to improve screening, treatment and prevention policies and practices.



OBJECTIVES: We aimed to estimate the prevalence and factors associated with FOF in suburban-dwelling Thai seniors.



METHODS: Seniors aged 60-85 years old from 4 suburban communities near Bangkok, Thailand, were interviewed and examined. Questionnaires were used to collect data on the FOF, symptoms of depression, anxiety and balance tests. T tests, χ2 tests, and logistic regressions were used in statistical analysis.



RESULTS: 210 subjects were enrolled. The mean age was 70.3, and 74.3% were female. Fifty-three (25.2%) reported a previous history of falls. The prevalence of FOF was 35.8% in the subjects with previous history of falls and 21.7% in subjects without previous history of falls. FOF was associated with female gender, age ≥80, living alone, impaired balance, and functional impairment but not with previous history of falls.



CONCLUSION: FOF is associated with balance impairment, anxiety, depression, and functional impairment of daily routine activities.

Language: en