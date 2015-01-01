|
Ren Z, Zhao Z, Yu X, Zhang L, Li X. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2021; 21(2): e100226.
33680000
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: The social information processing model holds that aggressive behavior is closely related to the hostile interpretation of ambiguous social cues, suggesting the possibility that an intervention that reduces hostile interpretations could reduce aggression. This study in Mainland China evaluated the remediating effects of cognitive bias modification for interpretation (CBM-I) on the hostile interpretation bias and self-reported aggressive behaviors of male juvenile delinquents, taking into account initial hostile interpretation bias as a possible moderator of the intervention effect.
Aggression; Experiment; Hostile interpretation bias; Interpretation bias modification; Juvenile delinquents