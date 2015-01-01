SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ren Z, Zhao Z, Yu X, Zhang L, Li X. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2021; 21(2): e100226.

(Copyright © 2021, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)

10.1016/j.ijchp.2021.100226

33680000

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: The social information processing model holds that aggressive behavior is closely related to the hostile interpretation of ambiguous social cues, suggesting the possibility that an intervention that reduces hostile interpretations could reduce aggression. This study in Mainland China evaluated the remediating effects of cognitive bias modification for interpretation (CBM-I) on the hostile interpretation bias and self-reported aggressive behaviors of male juvenile delinquents, taking into account initial hostile interpretation bias as a possible moderator of the intervention effect.

METHOD: Fifty-six male juvenile delinquents aged 16-18 were recruited and randomly assigned to the CBM-I group (n = 28) or the Waiting-List group (n = 28). Interpretation bias and self-reported aggressive behavior were assessed at pre-test and post-test.

RESULTS: The positive interpretations of participants in the CBM-I group were significantly increased compared with participants in the Waiting-List group. The intervention effect of CBM-I on self-reported physical aggression was significant only for juvenile delinquents with high pre-test hostile interpretation bias.

CONCLUSIONS: CBM-I can significantly improve the positive interpretation bias of juvenile delinquents, and reduce the self-reported physical aggression for some male juvenile delinquents. The results have implications for providing low-cost and high-efficiency intervention for juvenile delinquents' self-reported aggression behavior.


Aggression; Experiment; Hostile interpretation bias; Interpretation bias modification; Juvenile delinquents

