Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the frequency, characteristics and impact of death threats by patients towards psychiatrists.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of psychiatrists (n = 60) was undertaken to investigate the frequency, characteristics and impact of death threats by patients in one Irish healthcare region serving a mixed urban-rural population of 470,000.



RESULTS: Forty-nine responses (82%) were received. Thirty-one per cent of respondents experienced death threats by patients during their careers. Victims were more likely to be male and in a consultant role. Patients making the threats were more likely to be males aged 30-60 with a history of violence and diagnosis of personality disorder and/or substance misuse. A majority of threats occurred in outpatient settings and identified a specific method of killing, usually by stabbing. Prosecution of the perpetrator was uncommon. Of the victimised psychiatrists, 53% reported that such threats affected their personal lives, and 67% believed their professional lives were impacted. In half of the incidents, there were adverse incidents subsequent to the threats, involving either the patient or the clinician.



CONCLUSIONS: Death threats by patients have significant psychological and professional impacts on psychiatrists. Early liaison with employers and police and transferring the care of the patient to another clinician may be useful measures.

