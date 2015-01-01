Abstract

It is important for children to learn safety skills, especially involving dangerous stimuli such as medicine that can be found in almost every household. This study examined a generalization-enhanced behavioral skills training package to teach children with autism poison safety skills. Three children ages 4- to 10-years-old received generalization enhanced BST to teach the safety skills required when they found pills. In situ assessments were conducted both in home and in the clinic to examine whether the skills generalized to the natural setting. All children engaged in the safety skills following training. The results of this study indicated that generalization enhanced BST is an effective method of teaching poison safety skills to children with autism.

