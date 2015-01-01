|
Aborisade RA. J. Fam. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33678950
In an attempt to address the paucity of research examining the childhood experience of people living with albinism within family context, the present study explored family-based violence and prejudicial treatments against children born with albinism in Nigeria. In addition, issues that traumatized children with albinism (CWA) within their family setting, and the coping strategies they found effective were identified. The research was located within an interpretive qualitative paradigm and framed within the theories of 'othering,' self-esteem, and family system. Interviews were conducted with 62 adults living with albinism who were raised in family settings. The prejudicial treatments and family-based violent behaviors experienced by participants were explored, and a thematic analysis of the narratives was carried out.
Language: en
Violence; Albinism; Children living with albinism; Prejudice; Siblings