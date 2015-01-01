Abstract

In an attempt to address the paucity of research examining the childhood experience of people living with albinism within family context, the present study explored family-based violence and prejudicial treatments against children born with albinism in Nigeria. In addition, issues that traumatized children with albinism (CWA) within their family setting, and the coping strategies they found effective were identified. The research was located within an interpretive qualitative paradigm and framed within the theories of 'othering,' self-esteem, and family system. Interviews were conducted with 62 adults living with albinism who were raised in family settings. The prejudicial treatments and family-based violent behaviors experienced by participants were explored, and a thematic analysis of the narratives was carried out.



FINDINGS confirm the existence of family violence and prejudice regarding albinism. Prejudices on albinism were found to result in parents denying CWA of educational and vocational sponsorship, cordial family relationship, social interactions and attendance of social events. Family members' perceptions of CWA were reportedly influenced by social and religious inclinations. Families were found not to be only violent with CWA but also facilitating institutional violence by religious organizations. Participants expressed developing emotional problems like paranoia, anger, depression, feelings of powerlessness, and low self-esteem, while they utilized varieties of emotion-oriented coping strategies during their childhood experiences. CWA are subjected to prejudice and violence within their families that are unique and deserving of research and policy interventions. Therefore, family-based orientations, screening for family violence, religious and social groups' support for people living with albinism (PWA) were suggested.

