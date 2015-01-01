|
Saini VK, Gehlawat P, Gupta T. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2020; 9(12): 6018-6022.
33681036
BACKGROUND: Suicide is major public health issue worldwide. The educational interventions in enhancing the knowledge, modifying the attitudes, and raising the competence levels of healthcare professionals to prevent suicides have shown positive results. However, these education programs are under-evaluated, especially in India.
Language: en
Keywords
knowledge; educational program; suicide prevention; nurses; Competency