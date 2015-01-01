Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is major public health issue worldwide. The educational interventions in enhancing the knowledge, modifying the attitudes, and raising the competence levels of healthcare professionals to prevent suicides have shown positive results. However, these education programs are under-evaluated, especially in India.



AIM: The aim was to evaluate the effect on suicide prevention and management-related knowledge among nursing staff, attitudes, and competence for suicidal patients and their family members.



METHODS: A brief suicide educational intervention training program was prepared for the study participants. The outcomes of this study were evaluated through a single group pre-test-post-test questionnaire.



RESULT: The mean age of the participants was 28.74 ± 5.73 years. Participants reported significant improvement in their attitude and knowledge about suicide after attending the training program.



CONCLUSION: Empowering primary health care staff including nurses to identify, assess, manage, and refer the suicidal person should be considered as an important step in suicide prevention.

Language: en