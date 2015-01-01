Abstract

Immersion rod is a very low-cost electrical device. It is based on simple working principle and widely used in developing nations to heat water for various domestic needs. However, the literature about electrocution caused by it is nearly absent. This is despite its usage being potentially hazardous, with almost sure fatal outcome in cases of mishandling. Data was gathered from 2011 to 2020, via inquest and autopsy reports, regarding electrocution deaths related to it. 6 cases were identified. All consisted of females in domestic settings, as the unique epidemiology in stark contrast to the existing literature on electrocution fatalities worldwide. Injury patterns in a few cases resembled those typical of high voltage electrocution, in these low voltage fatalities. Characteristics of joule burns showed sub-patterns, deviant from electrocution related to other appliances and was again unreported previously. Spark burns and scalds were patterns, quite diagnostic of immersion rod fatalities. A typical pattern for a multitude of injuries in each case is brevity of this study. Injury patterns are presented as a classical guide for further growth of the literature on these types of fatalities.

