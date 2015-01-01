|
Citation
|
Alwan IA, Awadh AI, Tangiisuran B, Khan HRM, Yahaya N, Majid MI. J. Pharm. Bioallied. Sci. 2020; 12(4): 475-481.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33679096
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The wide availability of medications has led to an increased exposure of humans to the possibility of poisoning. An unavoidable effect due to the availability of these medications has also led to a rising increment in the number of poisoning cases. All drugs, especially when administered in large doses or overextended periods, can initiate a toxic condition. Therefore, the objective of this study was to examine nationwide, the patterns attributed to poisoning, and to describe the sociodemographic, and geographic distribution of poisoning, by identifying the category of substances implicated in these cases. DATA SOURCES AND METHODS: A retrospective study based on telephone calls reported on poisoning caused by pharmaceutical products undertaken by the National Poisoning Centre (NPC) in Penang (Malaysia) was used as the basis of this study covering the period between 2010 and 2015. The study included the mode and type of poisoning, exposure routes as well as the incidence locations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; overdose; Malaysia NPC; pharmaceuticals poisoning